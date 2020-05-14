Working from home, Weta Digital completes international project deadlines

Report from RNZ

Even before Covid-19 hit the headlines, Weta Digital in Wellington had started preparations for a possible pandemic.

Executive producer David Conley said the company was trying to buy some equipment from Wuhan.

“We were hearing whispers from concerned crew about family members in China, there was this mysterious illness, that’s all we knew. And then when we started trying to purchase some substantial hardware, there started to be these delays.”

Weta Digital started getting reports from colleagues around the world and began its own pandemic planning, initially as more of a theoretical exercise.

But theory had to be put into practice much faster than anticipated.

Weta Digital moved 1500 crew to work from home over just 72 hours, rather than a four-week time frame originally planned, and in the last two months managed to meet all its project deadlines, including finishing Disney’s Mulan last Friday and even scoring two new – as yet unannounced – projects.

Weta has been able to give its international customers the confidence and comfort that New Zealand can handle it, while competitors based in Los Angeles, London and Vancouver were under serious duress, Conley said.

The flipside, however, was that production delays in Los Angeles and London would mean less work for Weta Digital.

“They need us to help them finish their films, so we need them to be filming.

“So our cautious optimistic view of the future is that we will do everything internationally we can to facilitate the return to physical production.”

Weta Digital was very keen to work with its international clients and local companies to get more films shot and produced in New Zealand, he said.

That is something the wider film industry – which generates $3.3 billion a year – is banking on.

The head of Business Central, John Milford, said other industries benefit too, from accommodation to education.

“It is a sizeable chunk and sizeable business but it has spin offs, and this is the critical thing – it’s the spin offs that count.”

Film Commission chief executive Annabelle Sheehan said several global projects due to start in the next few months would bring $400 million into the country.

“If you can bring in projects that will bring in $400 million worth of spend then that’s a great outcome because it’s new money into the country. And if we grow the infrastructure, we can potentially double that, because we expand the infrastructure to meet the demand.”

The Film Commission was also working with 47 local productions that had been running when lockdown occurred to get them back on track, Sheehan said. The industry had worked collaboratively to produce new “safe screen” protocols to make film sets safe, greenlight local productions and pave the way for more international productions.