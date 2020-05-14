Hidden: the engineers’ report on reopening the Central Library

by Lindsay Shelton

We were due to see the engineers’ report on the closed Central Library in February. But the Wellington City Council hasn’t released it. What are they hiding?

The timing was announced in November by new mayor Andy Foster, who told the DomPost he was

expecting the report on the library building to be completed by January or February. That would give the council options for strengthening work and the respective costs.

Reporter Damian George quoted him as saying:

… he hoped the library’s repair bill would be “eight figures, rather than nine.”

It was at the end of July last year that the city council named a group of construction and engineering experts who would be “finding the right way forward for the Central Library building”. Professor Ken Elwood of the Faculty of Engineering at the University of Auckland was the leader of the process. Council chief executive Kevin Lavery said

“His considerable expertise will be invaluable in helping the Council continue to gather and consider the wide variety of industry perspectives on the Library’s structural vulnerabilities. The challenges are complex and we need to fully understand these so that we can find the right solution for the future of this prominent Wellington building.”

How long will it take to agree on that solution?

The group will be encouraged to give their views in relation to finding potential remedial engineering and construction solutions. The Council and Professor Elwood will then be able to scope the potential remedial options for the Library including indicative costs. There will most likely be a further peer review of this advice which will ultimately inform a report back to the Council. Mr Lavery said the process must be rigorous and thorough, and is expected to take two to three months.

It’s now been more than nine months since the report was commissioned. Andy Foster and all city councillors should be well aware of the huge interest in the “potential solutions” that the experts were hired to recommend.

And there’s also huge interest in what action will follow the report. But a couple of weeks before the experts were appointed, Kevin Lavery was insisting that no final decision could be expected from their report:

Once we have that information we will commission detailed engineering assessments on the possible solutions (including indicative costs) and a peer review of this advice. At the same time, work will be done to develop the future service model for the library and that will involve community engagement. All of this work will ultimately inform a report back to the Council on the options and a recommended way forward. It will be a rigorous process and will take well over a year to complete.

Well over a year? We were all (mistakenly?) expecting that the new mayor and his new chief executive would be making things happen more urgently. After all – the Central Library is/was the city’s most popular building. It attracted a million visitors every year. Its closure has created a highly-visible dismal dead heart in the centre of Wellington.

And let’s expect that there’s no further use of the “demolition” word, which Justin Lester used a year ago, before he lost the mayoralty.

The experts who spoke at the packed public meeting in July were all clear about this. Architect Gordon Moller: “It has not been damaged. It can be remediated.” And structural engineer Adam Thornton: “The hollow-core floors would be an easy mode to repair, by adding bracing which would be relatively straightforward to install … The work could get underway in a couple of months, if there was the will to do it.”

Where’s the will? There’s no evidence of it, from from the mayor or any of his councillors. Which leaves us with the dismal thought that the council is on its way to creating another Town Hall scenario – that beautiful building will have been closed for more than ten years before we get to use it again.

