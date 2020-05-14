Hidden: the engineers’ report on reopening the Central Library
by Lindsay Shelton
We were due to see the engineers’ report on the closed Central Library in February. But the Wellington City Council hasn’t released it. What are they hiding?
The timing was announced in November by new mayor Andy Foster, who told the DomPost he was
expecting the report on the library building to be completed by January or February. That would give the council options for strengthening work and the respective costs.
Reporter Damian George quoted him as saying:
… he hoped the library’s repair bill would be “eight figures, rather than nine.”
It was at the end of July last year that the city council named a group of construction and engineering experts who would be “finding the right way forward for the Central Library building”. Professor Ken Elwood of the Faculty of Engineering at the University of Auckland was the leader of the process. Council chief executive Kevin Lavery said
“His considerable expertise will be invaluable in helping the Council continue to gather and consider the wide variety of industry perspectives on the Library’s structural vulnerabilities. The challenges are complex and we need to fully understand these so that we can find the right solution for the future of this prominent Wellington building.”
How long will it take to agree on that solution?
The group will be encouraged to give their views in relation to finding potential remedial engineering and construction solutions. The Council and Professor Elwood will then be able to scope the potential remedial options for the Library including indicative costs. There will most likely be a further peer review of this advice which will ultimately inform a report back to the Council. Mr Lavery said the process must be rigorous and thorough, and is expected to take two to three months.
It’s now been more than nine months since the report was commissioned. Andy Foster and all city councillors should be well aware of the huge interest in the “potential solutions” that the experts were hired to recommend.
And there’s also huge interest in what action will follow the report. But a couple of weeks before the experts were appointed, Kevin Lavery was insisting that no final decision could be expected from their report:
Once we have that information we will commission detailed engineering assessments on the possible solutions (including indicative costs) and a peer review of this advice. At the same time, work will be done to develop the future service model for the library and that will involve community engagement. All of this work will ultimately inform a report back to the Council on the options and a recommended way forward. It will be a rigorous process and will take well over a year to complete.
Well over a year? We were all (mistakenly?) expecting that the new mayor and his new chief executive would be making things happen more urgently. After all – the Central Library is/was the city’s most popular building. It attracted a million visitors every year. Its closure has created a highly-visible dismal dead heart in the centre of Wellington.
And let’s expect that there’s no further use of the “demolition” word, which Justin Lester used a year ago, before he lost the mayoralty.
The experts who spoke at the packed public meeting in July were all clear about this. Architect Gordon Moller: “It has not been damaged. It can be remediated.” And structural engineer Adam Thornton: “The hollow-core floors would be an easy mode to repair, by adding bracing which would be relatively straightforward to install … The work could get underway in a couple of months, if there was the will to do it.”
Where’s the will? There’s no evidence of it, from from the mayor or any of his councillors. Which leaves us with the dismal thought that the council is on its way to creating another Town Hall scenario – that beautiful building will have been closed for more than ten years before we get to use it again.
My local councillor told me that a paper from the chief executive on the future of the central library and civic square was coming to the full council for discussion on 27 May. [But where’s the engineers’ report? There should be no reason to keep it secret for so long, when its findings should be informing the public debate.]
Our city councillors keep enthusing about spending $180m on the convention centre, which will be used by very few Wellingtonians and will very often be closed. But they say nothing in support of getting the Central Library (open every day and used by a million of us every year) up and running again. Why such a bias? Why are none of them willing to recognise the strength of public support for the Library?
I, as one of many, voted Mr Foster in because he was hoping for a manageable bill to strengthen the Wellington Central Library. Didn’t Mr Moller and Mr Thornton say it would be easy to fix and not cost an arm and a leg. What has he been doing and why does he not just get on with it? Very disappointed in you Mr Foster.
There have been all sorts of rumours about moving Capital E into the library and redesigning and modernising the library as well. This will cost millions and millions extra to get it open which may be used as an excuse by the council to justify not opening it. In today’s climate, we just need the iconic library building open ASAP, where it is, and as it is, for the million plus visitors it receives per year.
The Central Library is such an essential part of central Wellington, particularly as branches do not carry the range of books, or reference material. It also affects the ability to get books online.
It needs to be a priority now please!!!