Man assaults woman in Porirua park – second incident in a week

Police are investigating two incidents at Bothamley Park in Porirua.

On Wednesday at about 9.20am, a woman was approached in the park by a man. He grabbed her from behind and assaulted her.

Around 9am last Friday, another woman was approached by a man in the park, and she ran away from him.

In both incidents, comments of a sexual nature were made.

“We’re asking for the public’s help to identify this man or identify any other incidents of a similar nature so this does not happen to anyone else,” says Detective Sergeant Gary Fowler.

Police believe the two incidents involve the same man, who is described as skinny, between 180 and 190cm tall and between 18 and 22 years old. On both days he was wearing a green camouflage jacket.

On 8 May the man was wearing a red top under this jacket and blue track pants.

On 13 May he was wearing knee-length black shorts.

Police ask that anyone who may have seen what happened, or anyone who may have been a victim of similar offending and may not have reported it to Police, please get in contact on 105 quoting the file number 200513/2860.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 500 111.

