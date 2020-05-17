Man arrested, charged with murder after death in Otaki

News from NZ Police

A 33-year-old man has today been arrested and charged with murder after the death of a man in Ōtaki last night. He will appear at the Palmerston North District Court on Monday.

The man, a Otaki local, was known to the victim.

Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the death.

The investigation is ongoing and there will be an increased police presence in Otaki over the coming days. A scene examination will continue tomorrow.

News from NZ Police – May 16

Police are tonight investigating a sudden death in Otaki.

Emergency services were called to a Mill Road house around 7:40pm after a man in his 50s was reported to be injured.

Medical assistance was provided however the man died.

The death was at first treated as unexplained. A scene guard was in place at the property while enquiries continue.

Work will continue on Sunday to formally identify the man and to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.