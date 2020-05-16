Carparks to be converted into extra outdoor space for cafés and bars in Newtown

News from Newtown Residents Assn

The Newtown Festival has been working behind the scenes to help support the businesses of the southern suburbs during the lockdown.

The Festival team worked with the Newtown Community and Cultural Centre and set up a live online directory where the public can see how their favourite local businesses and services are operating.

As the Festival partners with Newtown cafes and bars during the Festival each year, it is keen to help them get back on their feet now. It has been working with the WCC to provide local establishments who are interested with additional outdoor space where their customers can have more room to sit and eat and drink, or just a nice place to queue without blocking the footpath.

Extra space in the open air will allow greater social distancing which will help encourage patrons to come back and use our local Newtown establishments, and to shop in our other businesses.

The WCC has agreed to set up a pilot programme in Newtown where the street carpark area outside several of Newtown cafés and bars will gain a zone with safety fencing around it where the café can then set up tables and chairs and serve their patrons during Level 2. This extra outdoor space will allow more physical distancing between tables of people socialising in their bubbles for the expected month or two of Level 2 and Level 1.

The scheme is free to the business it is helping, with no charge from the Newtown Festival or the City Council.

Fulton Hogan are donating all the safety road cones, and the WCC is going to fund the fencing hire, consenting and licensing of this initiative. Newtown Festival has a set of plastic para-ramps, one of which will be screw anchored to the kerb making each zone wheelchair accessible.

Sometime next week the first of these outdoor spaces could be popping up in Riddiford Street.