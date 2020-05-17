PM has “lovely lunch” at Olive, after first being turned away

Wellington.Scoop

The Prime Minister’s lunch visit to a cafe in Cuba Street has made news in London, with the Guardian newspaper headlining ‘Jacinda Ardern rejected from cafe at coronavirus capacity.’

The Guardian reported:

It’s rare for a country’s leader to just casually drop into a cafe for a snack. Rarer still for them to be turned away. But that is what happened on Saturday when the New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern was turned away from a popular Wellington cafe which was full due to coronavirus distancing measures.

The newspaper reported the widely-disseminated series of tweets:

Then it went on:

While leaders in other countries may send staff ahead to make arrangements, a spokesperson for Ardern’s office said waiting at a cafe was something anyone could experience during New Zealand’s virus restrictions: “The PM says she just waits like everyone else.” Without providing his name, the restaurant’s owner … confirmed no exceptions were made for Ardern and that she and Gayford were initially turned away by the restaurant manager. However, the manager ran down the street minutes later after a table became free, which he stressed is a courtesy extended to other customers. “She had a lovely brunch and left half an hour later. She was lovely with all the staff … [and] she was treated like a normal customer.” Refusing to reveal what the prime minister ordered, he confirmed that the couple did not have their 23-month-old daughter, Neve, with them. “[It was a] date brunch,” he said.

And the last word from the Guardian: