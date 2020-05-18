People or cars – what’s best for the CBD

by Lindsay Shelton

The petition to make Courtenay Place vehicle free is an appealing idea. It’s been around for ages, but successive councils have failed to take it seriously. Now could be the time.

The petition was launched on Friday, and by last night it had been supported by almost 600 people.

The organisers said:

This is a great opportunity to revive what could be one of the best entertainment districts in New Zealand. It would create safe spaces that can be enjoyed by all ages during the day, with no traffic, more walking and cycling, and a much more diverse entertainment offering not solely focussed on late nights.

Back in 2009, Sir Robert Jones was the first to make this suggestion, as part of an engaging plan for the entire CBD to become vehicle free.

Sir Robert advanced his plan when the council was regressively preparing to destroy Manners Mall, and to turn it back into a bus route.

He said

“I’ve been to about 150 countries and … the one particular characteristic of all vibrant and appealing cities is pedestrian malls.”

And more

“… people and motor vehicles don’t mix. Traffic, in particular buses, introduces an abrasive element to city living. It’s not necessary.”

But the city council went ahead and abolished the pedestrian-only Manners Mall, put back the buses into the street, and did nothing about the Jones proposal.

Seven years later, the regional council started investigating the idea of making Lambton Quay vehicle free. Well, not entirely vehicle free, but a first step. Daran Ponter told us:

Earlier this week my fellow regional councillors gave unanimous support for a motion requesting that the GetWellyMoving Project investigate issues and options for dedicating Lambton Quay for public transport, cycling and walking. Thanks to Chris Laidlaw for seconding this motion.

A few weeks earlier, mayoral candidate Nicola Young had made the same proposal, and Bob Jones had revived his 2009 suggestion, saying it had brought a positive feedback from sophisticated retailers and people such as the capital’s leading CBD retail leasing agent, Ty Dallas of Colliers.” But …

conversely, it elicited some mind-boggling stupidity, none more so than from John Milford, then manager of the city’s only department store, Kirkcaldies, who told the Dominion Post he was opposed as his customers like to park outside. Pointing out that there were no parks outside Kirks made no difference …… Nobody has more to lose from Lambton Quay pedestrianisation than me (if I’m wrong), my company owning the most Lambton Quay buildings and far and away the most CBD shops. But I’m not wrong, as the worldwide evidence is compelling.

That was five years ago. Since then, Wellington continues to ignore the world-wide evidence.