Delays for southbound traffic from Paraparaumu to Pukerua Bay

May 17, 2020Latest Headlines, Police, PressRelease

Southbound traffic heading into Wellington was delayed by congestion lasting more than two hours on State Highway One this afternoon.

Soon after 4pm, the Transport Agency reported that southbound traffic was congested from Paraparaumu to Pukerua Bay, with queues back to the intersection with Poplar Avenue.

At 6pm, the congestion continued, with queues back to Raumati Road and delays of 30 to 45 minutes.

The only advice from the Transport Agency: please continue to delay your journey.

And there’ll be more delays tonight.

