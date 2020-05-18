Originair resuming flights to Nelson, giving first week’s revenue to Salvation Army

Press Release – Originair

Nelson Tasman-based airline Originair will resume its flight schedule on the Nelson–Wellington and Nelson-Palmerston North routes from 29 May. An updated schedule is available at www.originair.co.nz and all flights are now available for purchase.

“The schedule is almost identical to what was on offer prior to lockdown,” says Originair CEO Robert Inglis. “We are offering four flights per day, on four days each week. We have ‘winterised’ the schedule slightly so that the last flights on each day arrive a little earlier as we know people like to get home earlier during the colder months.”

Inglis says that the company is very grateful to its passengers for their support and understanding throughout the lockdown and to those who used Originair for charter flights to transport essential services personnel and goods.

To acknowledge the communities in which the company operates and the difficulty many people are facing due to unemployment and food insecurity, Originair will donate passenger fare revenues generated from the first week of resumed flights commencing 29 May, to the Salvation Army, which will use the money to support its food banks in Nelson Tasman, Palmerston North and Wellington.

Major Ken Smith, Pastor and Corps Officer for the Salvation Army in Nelson says that the Originair donation will provide much-needed support at this time.

“We’re grateful for the many people and organisations like Originair who help us to help others in a time of need,” says Major Smith. “Salvation Army food banks have been running hot with high demand for the last few weeks so support such as this is greatly appreciated and will help immensely.”

“These are incredibly difficult times for many New Zealanders,” says Inglis. “Every business needs to do its bit in whatever way it can.”

Inglis says that the Originair team is looking forward to providing scheduled services again and to welcoming travellers onboard its aircraft from 29 May.

About Originair:

Nelson Tasman-based Originair was established in 2015 and has provided services to Palmerston North, New Plymouth, Napier and Wellington (prior to Jetstar’s entry to that route). For more information go to www.originair.co.nz

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url