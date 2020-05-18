Hutt Mayor hosting virtual public meetings on emergency budget and annual plan

News from Hutt City Council

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry will host two virtual public meetings this week to engage the community about Hutt City’s Council’s draft emergency budget and the 2020/2021 Annual Plan.

Public feedback is currently being sought on the Council’s Draft Annual Plan, which was unanimously approved by Councillors at its meeting on 7 May. It proposes to halve a previously signalled rates increase, and invest in key projects like water infrastructure.

Campbell Barry says public meetings are an important way the Council can ensure meaningful public engagement on issues affecting Lower Hutt and allow the public to share their views.

“Even though COVID-19 restrictions don’t allow us to hold public meetings in person, we have been determined to move this engagement online to ensure people are able to have their voice heard,” Campbell Barry said.

“The virtual public meetings I am hosting will give people an opportunity to hear directly from me on what Council is planning for the year ahead. It will also be a chance to ask questions and give feedback.”

The public meetings will be held on Wednesday and Thursday via Zoom. People need to register their attendance by visiting huttcity.govt.nz/meetcampbell.

Campbell Barry says he encourages residents to attend these meetings and raise the issues that are most important to them – whether that’s rates, business support, Naenae Pool, or critical infrastructure.

“As Mayor, I rely on hearing directly from our residents to make sure we’re doing all we can to make our city and all its people thrive. These meetings are an important part of that, and I look forward to seeing people there.”

Anyone who isn’t online, and would like to know more about Council’s Draft Annual Plan, can also call 04 570 6666 and provide feedback over the phone.

Draft 2020/2021 Annual Plan engagement

If you would like to have your say on the Draft Annual Plan 2020/21, click here.

If you need information on how Hutt City Council can help you with your rates, click here.