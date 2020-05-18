Wellington mayor hosting five webinars about rates increase, parking, and annual plan

News from WCC

Wellingtonians can have their say on the City Council’s proposals for rates, parking policy, and plans for getting our city thriving by joining one of five online webinars happening this week.

Hosted by Mayor Andy Foster, and featuring a councillor Q&A session, the webinars make it easy for Wellingtonians to hear about the big issues facing the city as the Council confirms its budget for the next 12 months.

The 2020-21 Annual Plan, central to the webinars, proposes a 5.1% rates rise and outlines initiatives aimed to help the city build back better.

“These are our ideas, but as the people of this city we want to have your ideas,” Mayor Foster says.

“If you agree, disagree or have any other ideas for the city we want to know.”

The Council’s Engagement Portfolio leader Councillor Rebecca Matthews says the webinars are ward-based, which makes them more relevant to local communities.

“Covid-19 is having a huge impact on all parts of our life, and we need a plan that helps us recover as quickly as possible,” Cr Matthews says.

“It’s putting strain on so many families, and it’s meant a reduction in Council revenue while we still have significant cost pressures ahead of us in things like water infrastructure and transport.”

The first webinar kicks off in Takapū Northern Ward this afternoon.

“The webinars have been scheduled to provide a variety of times,” Cr Matthews says. “While we encourage people to attend the one in their ward, we know there are other pressures on people’s time, so feel free to register for the time that suits you and your bubble.”

Webinars – register now.

Takapū Northern Ward, 18 May, 1pm at: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/512260675162811919

Paekawakawa Southern Ward, 18 May, 7pm at: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1625242419890892813

Pukehīnau Lambton Ward, 21 May, 7pm at: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2605769297355606285

Motukairangi Eastern Ward, 22 May, 10am at: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1904690996671797005

Wharangi Onslow-Western Ward, 23 May, 11am at: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1299658335209069837