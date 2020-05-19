Tentative November Start Date For New Train Service

Press Release – Waikato Regional Council

A tentative November 2020 launch date has been set for the new start-up passenger rail service from Waikato to Auckland.

The COVID-19 Alert Level 4 lockdown resulted in work on the Huntly and Rotokauri stations, as well as the fit out of the carriages in Lower Hutt, stopping until restrictions eased under levels 3 and 2.

It resulted in the governance group last month announcing the previously advised start date of 3 August could not be met, but that they were optimistic it could still be on track to start before the year’s end.

The rail governance group met again last Friday (15 May) to consider the anticipated project delays due to the COVID-19 limitations, and to consider a revised commencement date.

Hugh Vercoe, Waikato regional councillor and chair of the rail governance working group, said the various project teams were yet to fully understand the practical implications of working under Alert Level 2 and the impacts on their supply lines.

“It’s fair to say we will need to closely monitor the implications of COVID-19 on project delivery over the next few months, but early November represents a realistic start date at this stage,” Cr Vercoe said.

“The governance group will also be closely following the public transport patronage numbers for Waikato and Auckland over the next short while and these will be factored into a confirmed decision on the start date for our service.

“We know how keen people are to see this service up and running. We are too. But there are a number of factors outside our control that could impact when we roll out of Hamilton for the first time,” Cr Vercoe said.

The governance group heard that the loss of productivity was generally greater for infrastructure such as buildings as a result of spacing limitations.

For the rail project that means the greater risk element is fabrication and installation of the Rotokauri Transport Hub bridge.

By the end of October, in time for the tenative new commencement date, it is expected the section of bridge from Hamilton’s Tasman Road to the rail platform will be ready, including the elevators, with the section across to the Base to follow four weeks later.

Background

The start-up passenger rail service project is being led by Waikato Regional Council, working with partners KiwiRail, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, Hamilton City Council, Waikato District Council and Auckland Transport.

A passenger rail connection between Waikato and Auckland is one of a number of priority projects of the Hamilton to Auckland Corridor Plan, a joint iwi-council-central government initiative.

More information about the service is available at waikatoregion.govt.nz/rail.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url