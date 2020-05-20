Addicted to cars

by PCGM

The famous dictum of AA (no, not the motoring body, the other one) is that the first step to recovery is to admit you have a problem. The Wellington City Council clearly needs to take this to heart over the private motor car, the do-we-love-it-or-do-we-hate-it icon of transportation that is still at the heart of the political log-jam that has stymied the capital for decades.

Taking a rational approach to cars would see them immediately chucked off the Golden Mile for good.

Their climate-changing city-polluting space-occupying ways are simply incompatible with civilised urban environments, and as study after study has shown, getting rid of the cars allows pedestrians to return and everything from cafes to conversations to retailers to flourish. But despite a high level of public support for such as plan, the council has persisted in wringing its hands over the issue for decade after decade. Which is quite surprising, given the level of supposedly enlightened left/green sentiment around the council table.

Only, it’s not really that surprising at all, given how financially dependent the council has become on the car and its driver. As the Draft Annual Plan 2020/21 notes, charging people in various ways to park cars is a very significant revenue source, so banishing them altogether would be a potential financial headache for the city.

To give some idea of scale, parking fees and enforcement represent some 20 percent of the council’s total non-rates revenue of $148m. In other words, nearly $30 million is vacuumed out of drivers (well, technically, parkers) by the WCC’s system of parking permits, fees and fines. It’s the largest area of non-rates revenue the council has access to – and if it were cut off tomorrow, we’d probably be staring down the barrel of a 9% rates increase to compensate.

The problem is, there’s a direct conflict between ideology and financial reality when it comes to setting policies about cars.

Is it true that private cars take up public space when we park them on the side of the road? Absolutely! Is it a fact that they privatise their benefits (mobility) and socialise their costs (pollution, noise, road space)? Completely true! And looked at from a whole-of-the-city perspective, do their costs outweigh their benefits? Entirely!

The problem is: so what? Where will the $30 million come from to pay for all those essential council services such as painting rainbow crossings on Dixon Street if we don’t extract it from the wallets of fat-cat car owners? Because if we reduce car parking and make private vehicles increasingly unwelcome in Wellington, then it’s hard to see where the extra money is going to come from.

There’s an argument that we could make up the shortfall by charging more for less. For instance, we could boot cars off the Golden Mile and eliminate hundreds of on-street carparks in the CBD, to the benefit of both people and businesses, and then start charging more for residents’ parking permits – perhaps doubling the price over a couple of years. Simply parking that mostly-unused box of metal on the street outside the front gate could then end up costing many hundreds of dollars a year in a fairly short space of time. And perhaps people would respond by selling the mostly-unused box of metal and taking the bus instead, which would be a win for the environment – although it does assume the bus network has the capacity and competent management to cope.

Of course, that’s going to be a deeply regressive policy for a while. If you’re working in a less-than-well-paid job but you need a car to get to work because your shift hours mean buses don’t even run when you need them, then the expensive parking permit will be punitive. And why should you be expected to pay a whole bunch more so people who can afford a garage to park their car in have a nicer cafe experience on the Golden Mile? Particularly when your flat doesn’t have enough space for a living room let alone a garage, so it’s not like you can avoid the permit fees or the fines. Isn’t it just punishing the poor to benefit the rich once again?

But assuming we get past the first few years and the rate of car ownership in Wellington drops, then the council’s revenue will decline at about the same rate the environmental benefits will increase. Councils aren’t paid for environmental benefits, so this means the revenue will have to come from someplace – likely you and me. Rates will go up, and bearing in mind we already have some of the most expensive rates in the country, that’s not a pleasant thought. It will add to the pressures that are making the coolest capital in the world a place that only the rich can afford to live in.

Logic says: get rid of the cars.

By all means, we should make the argument that cars are not welcome in Wellington, and that we can live without the pollution and the noise and the climate change impacts.

But the question is not actually about cars – it’s about money. If we want to live in a car-free CBD, where will we find the tens of millions of dollars this policy will probably cost us? And in the absence of a good answer to that question, the council’s addiction to the fee-paying car will continue, and public transport advocates and cycling activists and walking enthusiasts will simply be talking to the hand.

The council isn’t spending money on its car addiction – it’s making money from it. So following that famous dictum and admitting there’s a problem is likely to be the most difficult step of all.