Selling the car and ride-sharing – survey asks about avoiding traffic congestion

Commuter attitudes and behaviours around transport are divided in the face of increased congestion, according to new research from the location and mapping services platform HERE Technologies.

‘Where to from HERE: Mapping multi-modal movement in New Zealand’ surveyed 1000 respondents (aged 18+) from Wellington, Auckland and Christchurch to find out how congestion is affecting commuter transport choices, what changes people are willing to make and what might be holding them back.

The study looked at behaviour and attitude towards congestion by city. It showed that Wellington residents are the most likely to sell either their first or second car to participate in ridesharing in order to ease congestion, with more the 60% of Welloingtonians surveyed responding that this would be a viable option. In addition, 42% are using public transport more, 14% have recently started walking more and 17% are willing to commit to walking more often.

Over half (51%) of Wellington commuters said they would change their mode of transport depending on the live traffic updates they received. Yet, despite their willingness to try new travel modes, 45% still believe that driving is the fastest and most convenient.

In comparison, 62% of Christchurch residents would not be willing to sell one of their cars in order to participate in ridesharing.

Nationside, the survey showed that city commuters are taking public transport more often (44%) and using rideshare services (28%) so it seems that whatever they choose, commuters are likely to be on the roads, ensuring that congestion still needs to be addressed. Especially given just over a third of the country (37%) have resigned themselves to the fact that congestion is now ‘just a part of life’, suggesting they are unaware of how specific modes of transport might be impacting their journey.

Almost half (43.8%) are willing to choose their mode of transport based on real-time traffic updates, and potentially avoid adding to already-busy roads, where far fewer are willing to cycle or walk more often (21.7%) or try working more flexible hours (15%).

Respondents also revealed how climate change impacts their travel choices. Almost a third (29.6%) reported that concerns about the planet are not influencing their commuting decisions, with the remainder primarily taking public transport (37.8%) or walking and cycling (37.5%) more.

Within Auckland, residents were most likely to just accept traffic as a part of life (46%), with 48% using public transport more, and the same number are willing to give it a go.

While Auckland is said to have the worst traffic in New Zealand, its residents also are the least open to change, with almost half (46%) still believing that driving is the fastest and most convenient option, and the same number is willing to accept their traffic in favour of keeping their routine and car.

People in Christchurch were the most varied in how they commute but least likely to sell their car (62% wouldn’t even consider it) and are using public transport less than other cities (29%).

Daniel Antonello, Head of Oceania at HERE, commented on the research: “Cities like Auckland, Hamilton and Christchurch ranked in the top 10 for congestion problems across Oceania last year, and Auckland is losing around $3.5million per day to traffic congestion.

More to the point traffic jams are the largest cause of air pollution and one of the largest contributors to excessive carbon footprints. They impact people’s happiness, where they choose to live, how productive we are as a society, and the success of our economy.

At HERE, we know that location technology and historical traffic data can help New Zealand’s major cities make more informed decisions on urban planning and infrastructure projects. Moreover, giving commuters access to this real-time data empowers them to make more informed transport choices, ensuring congestion isn’t just something we have to live with”.

