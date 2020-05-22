Four days a week: City Gallery reopening next Thursday

News from City Gallery

We are excited to announce that we will be open again from Thursday 28 May with two new shows, ‘Oracles’ and ‘A Place Apart’. Our temporary visiting hours will be 11am – 4pm Thursday – Sunday.

We will continue to follow Ministry of Health advice and guidelines around physical distancing, hygiene, visitor numbers, and contact tracing so you’ll notice some changes during your visit.

The health and wellbeing of our visitors and team is very important to us.

Visitors will be required to complete contact tracing before entering and anyone who is obviously unwell may be asked to leave.

For more details please read the Experience Wellington COVID-19 FAQs.