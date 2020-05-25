Wellington Scoop
All Wellington trains stopped after 5.8 earthquake

A strong earthquake was felt in Wellington and throughout the lower North Island just before 8am this morning.

GeoNet said its magnitude was 5.9 and it was at a depth of 34 km – 30 km north-west of Levin. There was no danger of a tsunami.

All trains in Wellington were stopped while the tracks were checked. At 8.50, Metlink said there would be “limited bus replacements” on both the Kapiti and Hutt Valley Lines. It warned travellers to expect delays.

It said there was no time frame for when the track checks would be completed.

However at 10.30 trains were starting to run again on the Hutt Valley and Kapiti lines, but at a reduced speed. Johnsonville trains were due to start running again at midday.

There was a public view of the earthquake during morning television this morning – when an interview with the Prime Minister was interrupted by the shake.

