An information wasteland – what’s lacking in the annual plan

by PCGM

Every year, the Wellington City Council puts pen to paper and publishes a plan for the year ahead, so that the community has an idea of what it’s up to and how the money will be spent. This Annual Plan is a legal requirement for the council. It’s not the most anticipated document, but it generally gives a pretty good sense of how the money will flow in and out of the council. Not so this year: despite the impact of the pandemic, it’s one of the worst examples of the genre we’ve ever seen.

It’s not the content that’s the problem – although there are some real issues, which we’ll come to in due course – it’s the fact that the Annual Plan is an information wasteland. Compared to previous years, it’s lacking much of the financial information and comparison data that would enable the averagely-informed ratepayer to make a sensible submission. Style seems to have taken precedence over content, to the likely detriment of public debate.

Which is all a bit of a problem, because there’s a global pandemic raging and New Zealand is unlikely to escape its negative economic effects. Having some idea of what the alternatives are for Wellington, how the numbers shape up and how the council can help the city navigate the next 12 months might be quite useful. But in its current form, the Annual Plan conceals more than it reveals – it’s barely a brochure for a planning document, heavy on hand-waving and short on analysis.

For instance, there’s the big debate about the level of rates rises. Two options are on the table; we can either see rates take a 5.1% bump upwards (the council’s preferred Option A) or we can settle for a lesser 2.3% increase (the not-preferred Option B). And for anyone who thought that 5.1% is a bit rich, the document also makes clear that next year we’ll be staring down the barrel of 10-14% hikes, so don’t get too excitable just yet.

So far, so good. We understand the choice between more and even more; but what the document isn’t very clear on is what we get for our money. The analysis is primarily about the impacts on the council’s books, rather than the service trade-offs we’d expect as informed ratepayers. Costs are clearly going up, but why? What are we spending money on this year that we didn’t need to spend money on last year (or, at least, not to the same level?). It’s extremely hard to tell from the document. Much of what we’re told is how big the hole is that needs to be filled, and how the council is going to be short of cash for the foreseeable future. It’s describing the symptom, not the underlying cause.

There are dark hints buried in the tex about the source of the problems. We’re told that asset revaluations – presumably for things like pipes and buildings – have created greater depreciation costs. But we’re not told where the depreciation money has been going – as is obvious from the number of trucks moving sludge and the expensive holes in the ground, it hasn’t been spent on the pipes. Or the library. Or the timely completion of the Town Hall. Was it all absorbed in the legal costs for Shelley Bay, perhaps?

A big part of the problem is that the Annual Plan doesn’t contain much in the way of financial tables or year-on-year comparison information. A close read of the text is needed to get any sense of where the money is going in detail, and even then it’s incomplete. The document has some lovely infographics that tell us how many playgrounds are maintained and how many LED streetlights shine on us at night, but in the absence of any comparison information, it’s hard to tell if things are getting better or worse.

The same applies to the large-scale projects the council is running. All of the major areas have information about the capital and operational expenditures, but few of them have comparisons with last year or projections for next year. The numbers are offered up in a vacuum, with no context. This seems custom-designed to keep ratepayers in the dark.

For instance, operational expenditure at the council has risen by almost exactly 10% in a year – from $524 million to $577 million – but there’s no breakdown of the figures. We’re simply told it “relates to increased depreciation due to new assets, a property revaluation and inflation on contracts and personnel costs.” That clears it up, then.

Seriously, if a publicly listed company stated in its annual report that operational costs had gone up 10% in a year with little explanation and no financial data, it would probably be prosecuted by the regulator for concealing its financial position.

Given that the council’s business doesn’t really change from year to year, why does such a huge jump in costs warrant such a casual brush-off? And why is it impossible for the council to use the same disciplines as any other large-scale business – here’s what we spent last year, here’s what we said we’d spend this year, here’s what we actually spent this year, and here’s what we think we will spend next year. It’s not exactly rocket science, but it does involve coming clean about the numbers and actually publishing them. Perhaps the result could be called an “Annual Plan” – just an idea.

I started out reading the council’s Annual Plan in the hope of understanding why a 5.1% rates increase was warranted in the face of a potential global depression. Having spent some time working through the document, I’m not sure I’m any wiser. But I do feel like I’ve been extensively and deliberately mushroomed by the Wellington City Council.