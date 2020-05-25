Live on air: PM’s television interview interrupted by earthquake

Wellington.Scoop

There was a public view of the earthquake during morning television this morning – live on air, when an interview with the Prime Minister was interrupted by the shake.

The Prime Minister stayed calm and questioning was quickly resumed.

The interviewer was NewsHub reporter Ryan Bridge in TV3’s Auckland studio. (Just a couple of hours before 130 job cuts were announced by TV3’s owners MediaWorks.)

He was questioning the Prime Minister who was in the Beehive in Wellington.

Bridge didnt seem to feel the quake in Auckland.

But the Prime Minister stayed unphased, telling him that she wasn’t under any hanging lights and she was in a structurally sound place. “The Beehive moves more than most,” said Jacinda Ardern.