DomPost returns to local ownership, sold by Australian owners

There’s a new owner for the DominionPost – a management buyout of its parent company Stuff Ltd has been successfully completed by the Stuff chief executive Sinead Boucher. The DomPost reports the deal this morning:

The DomPost report by Luke Malpass says:

The management buyout led by Boucher is understood to have been planned and executed very quickly, with the chief executive buying the company from its Australian owners Nine Entertainment for a direct price of $1, and returning the company to New Zealand ownership. The sale is expected to be completed by May 31.

Direct proceeds from the sale will be NZ$1. Nine, however, will retain ownership of Stuff’s Petone printing plant site and lease it back to Stuff. It will also receive an immediate and ongoing percentage of the proceeds from the sale of Stuff Fibre to Vocus, announced on May 14.

“As a result of the successful completion of the Stuff Fibre sale on 20 May 2020, Nine will receive 25 per cent of those proceeds before completion of the Stuff sale, plus up to a further 75 per cent over the subsequent 36 months, depending on the Stuff business’ ability to raise funding,” Nine said in a statement to the Australian stock exchange.

“We have always said that we believe it is important for Stuff to have local ownership and it is our firm view that this is the best outcome for competition and consumers in New Zealand,” said Hugh Marks, CEO of Nine.

“It is great to take control of our own future with the move to local ownership and the opportunity to build further on the trust of New Zealanders, who turn to us for local and national news and entertainment every day,” said Sinead Boucher.

“We are looking forward to working closely with staff, customers and our audiences as we embark upon what we believe will be a great new era for the business and the independent journalism it is built on.”

RNZ quotes her as saying:

“Our plan is to transition the ownership of Stuff to give staff a direct stake in the business as shareholders. Local ownership will bring many benefits to our staff, our customers and indeed to all Kiwis, as we take advantage of opportunities to invest in and grow the business.”