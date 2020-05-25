Karori residents concerned about major spending in annual plan

Wellington.Scoop

The Karori Residents’ Association has voiced concern to the Wellington City Council about expenditure in the annual plan. The association says the council should be targeting relief and recovery rather than pest control and cycleways. Here is a letter which the KRA has sent to the mayor and all city councillors:

Andy: We understand the annual ‘Central Government – Local Government Forum’ is this Thursday, involving ministers and mayors, and senior officials. Can you discuss whether councils are unduly constrained from reconsidering major spending decisions in their Annual Plans please?

We are concerned with the ‘business as usual’ attitude WCC is showing towards major spending areas during the largest economic crisis in a century. Page 9 of the Annual Plan consultation says WCC has no intention of reconsidering major spending until the next Long Term Plan. You must be the only kind of organisation in the country, if not the world, not reconsidering major spending decisions at this critical time!

Andy, you said in Saturday’s webinar (which went well thanks) that “special consultation requirements” make this “not possible now”. What are these? Are they legislative?

We note that the public consultation sections of the Local Government Act 2002 (82 and 82A) give WCC the ability consult expediently if in a crisis, and the Annual Plan sections (95 and 95A) let you make major changes to the Long Term Plan. We understand the Office of the Auditor General has given councils more flexible time frames to issue Annual Plans. Further, section 77 requires councils to identify all relevant doable options and to consider the pros and cons — reconsidering major expenditures is relevant and doable.

Do you think special legislation is required to enable WCC to reprioritise major spending decisions? Have you asked for that from Central Government? Have you canvassed how other councils are addressing major reprioritisation? This week’s forum is a perfect opportunity for you to do so.