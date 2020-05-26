Work resumes on Petone to Melling section of harbour cycleway

News from NZTA

Work has restarted to construct the Petone to Melling section of Te Ara Tupua. This section is funded by the Transport Agency and Hutt City Council, and is being delivered by contractors, Fulton Hogan.

The Petone to Melling section will join the Ngauranga to Petone section and the Wellington CBD to Ngauranga section, which includes the Hutt Road and Thorndon Quay cycleways.

Key elements of the Petone to Melling section include:

rail underpasses at Petone and Parliament Street (near the Normandale overbridge)

a well-marked route through the Petone railway station car park

a cycle bypass for southbound cyclists at the Dowse interchange

a connection to the existing Hutt River Trail.

During COVID-19 Alert Level 4, all construction work on the Petone to Melling section of Te Ara Tupua was halted. Following the reduction in the Alert Level, work has resumed so you can expect to see activity ramping up around our sites.

Northern Rail Underpass

We had planned to construct an underpass beneath the rail at Parliament Street in Melling during Easter weekend, but this wasn’t possible during Level 4 restrictions.

We are now planning to build the underpass in October, at Labour Day weekend. Building the underpass requires us to stop trains on the line, so to minimise disruption to for train commuters our best opportunity is to do it on long weekends.

Although the underpass work is delayed, we are still working on other parts of the project.

Ramp construction

From Wednesday 3 June we will start to construct the ramps that will connect to the future underpass. This work will take approximately six months. Some of this work will be noisy, particularly for those neighbours nearest the site. Our hours of work will be 7:00am to 6:00pm Monday to Friday, with some work on Saturdays from 8:00am to 2:00pm.

One-way detour

To enable us to work safely, we will put a one-way traffic system in place at the corner of Bridge Street and Parliament Street. This will be in place 24/7 for the duration of the work. Parliament Street and Bridge Street will remain open for northbound traffic, while southbound traffic will take a detour on Herbert Street and Laery Street. Two bus stops will be temporarily relocated.