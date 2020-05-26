Quakes a reminder for Kāpiti to be prepared

Press Release – Kapiti Coast District Council

Kāpiti Coast District Mayor K Gurunathan says he is proud of how the community dealt with multiple earthquakes over the last 48 hours and is responding to the COVID19 pandemic.

“The last several months have proven that Kāpiti is a strong and resilient community and we have learned how important it is to be prepared and look after each other,” says Mayor K Gurunathan.

“The re-opening of bars last week didn’t see any major issues so I’m confident that the increase in gathering size from Friday and the possibility of community sport starting up again will go well too.

“We can’t predict earthquakes and pandemics, but equally we know we can protect ourselves and our whanau by being prepared and following expert advice.

“Take time today to fasten or move objects around your house that could fall and hurt people during a shake.

“In an emergency, you may be stuck at home for three days or more. Figure out what supplies you need and make a plan to work out what you need to get your family through.

“Identify the safe spaces to drop, cover and hold around your house – like under a strong table or next to an internal wall. Avoid doorways and windows. It can be frightening to stay in a building immediately after an earthquake but it is much safer than immediately going outside.

“If we stay kind, stay together and stay prepared we’re in pretty good shape to deal with whatever comes along.”

Kāpiti Coast District Council undertook Rapid Assessments on a number its public buildings yesterday to evaluate if the earthquake created any safety risks.

“We’re pleased to advise we’ve only identified minor damage at one site which we will be investigating further. Our venues continue to be safe for our community to visit,” says Alison Law, Acting Group Manager Place & Space.

“It’s likely we will continue to experience further aftershocks in the coming days. Remember that if an earthquake lasts longer than a minute or is strong enough to knock you off your feet, don’t wait to be told – evacuate tsunami zones immediately.”

