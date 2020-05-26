Seatoun tunnel strengthening completed

News from WCC

Seatoun and Strathmore residents are now the proud users of a newly strengthened Seatoun Tunnel. Seatoun is the final vehicle tunnel to have earthquake strengthening works completed as part of the Wellington City Council’s ongoing programme to improve the resiliency of its important transport routes and strengthen earthquake prone structures.

Earthquake strengthening work was completed ahead of schedule last week despite the national shutdown of construction under Level 4. Starting in August 2019, work completed included:

building new buttress overlay beams in front of the existing ones on both sides of the tunnel;

installing ten rock anchors on each side of the tunnel;

constructing ground beams behind the parapets of both portal walls;

strengthening the retaining wall on Strathmore entry by constructing a new ground beam in front of the wall – held in place with four rock anchors;

extending the pedestrian handrail at each end of the tunnel;

and replacing the existing sodium lights with an energy efficient LED lighting system.

The Wellington City Council has strengthened the four vehicle tunnels over eight years: Karori Tunnel, Hataitai Bus Tunnel, Northland Tunnel and now the Seatoun Tunnel.

Structures Team Leader Faiz Tawfeek says it has been a team effort by Council, consultants and contractors to complete earthquake strengthening on these major structures on important transport routes.

“We thank all the residents and road users for their patience during these works but we know they will be pleased that in the event of an earthquake they will remain connected to important transport networks.”