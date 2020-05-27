Closed for six more years? Council to make decision on future of Central Library this morning

Wellington.Scoop

Wellington city councillors will this morning be asked to approve a staff paper which would keep the Central Library closed till at least 2026.

The meeting will be livestreamed on youtube starting at 9.30.

Among the public speakers at the start of the meeting will be Wellington.Scoop editor Lindsay Shelton (speaking at 9.50) and distinguished Wellington architect Roger Walker who speaks at 10.00

Most importantly, the highly experienced structural engineer Adam Thornton is speaking to the council at 10.10. Last July Thornton said that strengthening the Library could be done for $68 million. The work could be carried out in stages, he said, with re-entry being possible after the first stage. Work could start in two months if the council had the will … The council did not respond to his proposal and did not show any will to get work started quickly, in spite of enormous public concerns.

Instead, council staff are today recommending that $200m is necessary in order to strengthen the library. A figure which is disputed by many people.