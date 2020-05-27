Air New Zealand Adds Business-timed Flights For Regions
Air New Zealand will operate business-timed flights in and out of a number of regional ports from next month.
The flights will allow customers in Hamilton, Tauranga, Napier, New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Nelson, Dunedin and Invercargill to undertake a day of business in either Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch.
Air New Zealand General Manager Networks Scott Carr says the airline has also timed flights allowing those in the main centres to be able to fly to the majority of these regions for a day of business.
“Since publishing our domestic schedule for Alert Level 2, we’ve seen a good initial response from leisure travellers. As we further build our domestic schedule, we’re looking to cater for resumed business travel which we know helps support economic activity in regional New Zealand. As our corporate customers get moving again, we encourage take-up of these new services which depart first thing in the morning, returning in the late afternoon or evening.”
The new flights are as follows:
|
Route
|Time
|Hamilton-Wellington
|
Departs Hamilton 7:30am
Departs Wellington 6:05pm
|Tauranga-Auckland
|
Departs Tauranga 7:00am
Departs Auckland 6:15pm
|Napier-Auckland
|
Departs Napier 7:20am
Departs Auckland 3:30pm/6:30pm
|New Plymouth-Auckland
|
Departs New Plymouth 8:05am
Departs Auckland 4:25pm
|New Plymouth-Wellington
|
Departs New Plymouth 7:30am
Departs Wellington 5:00pm
|Palmerston North-Auckland
|
Departs Palmerston North 7:15am
Departs Auckland 4:30pm
|Nelson-Auckland
|
Departs Nelson 6:30am/8:05am
Departs Auckland 3:00pm/5:20pm
|Nelson-Wellington
|
Departs Nelson 7:05am
Departs Wellington 4:30pm/5:50pm
|Nelson-Christchurch
|
Departs Nelson 7:25am
Departs Christchurch 6:15pm
|Dunedin-Christchurch
|
Departs Dunedin 7:00am
Departs Christchurch 5:55pm
|Invercargill-Christchurch
|
Departs Invercargill 8:45am
Departs Christchurch 4:45pm
The business-timed flights take effect from 8 June are available to book now at www.airnewzealand.co.nz
