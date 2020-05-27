Woman killed – hit by train at Tawa level crossing

Wellington.Scoop

A woman has died after she was hit by a train at a level crossing near the intersection of Hinau Street and McClellan Street in Tawa.

Police were called at 12.55pm and they are investigating the circumstances of the death.

They cordoned off the area.

Metlink advised at 1pm that train services on the Kapiti Line were suspended between Wellington and Porirua due to the death.

Bus replacement services were shuttling between Wellington and Porirua, however not running to timetable. Train services were operating to timetable between Porirua and Waikanae.

At 4,45, Metlink said buses were still replacing trains between Wellington and Porirua.

