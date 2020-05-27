Dame Patsy invites Dr Bloomfield to dinner at Government House



Dame Patsy and Sir David with Dr Ashley Bloomfield and Dr Libby Bloomfield

News from Government House

The Governor General Dame Patsy Reddy gave a dinner for government officials who have been trusted leaders of New Zealand’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They were particularly appropriate guests for the first dinner since lockdown began, and included Dr Ashley Bloomfield, Director General of Health; Sarah Stuart-Black, who led the Civil Defence response to the pandemic; John Ombler, who led the Government’s response; and Dr Caroline McElnay, Director of Public Health for the Ministry of Health.

Dame Patsy thanked them for their service and acknowledged the enormous responsibility that they had shouldered.

She noted how they had used their expertise and communication skills to instil confidence in their fellow citizens and encourage a sense of collective responsibility for the nation’s wellbeing.