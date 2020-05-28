Unique and irreplaceable – when will it be reopened?

by PCGM

The Wellington City Council has postponed its decision on the Central Library for another week. Its 14-month closure, with no date to reopen, is causing consternation in the community, and for good reason – libraries are not just a repository of books and magazines and movies and music; they are part of what it means to be a civilised society.

The book-and-movie-and-music lending part of libraries may be on the decline, fuelled in part by the inexorable growth of content on the Internet. But loaning physical objects to people who walk through the door is only a small part of what libraries do. They are the “third place” – somewhere that isn’t home and isn’t work, where you’re entitled to go by the simple act of being in a city. And in that sense, they are a unique and irreplaceable part of our culture and our society.

Libraries don’t charge you anything to walk through the door. They don’t insist that you buy a latte before you’re allowed to use the wifi. Unless they’re closing for the night, libraries don’t mind how long you stay, or whether you’re there to read a book or just look out at Civic Square and watch the rain. Libraries don’t tell you what to read, and they’ll go to lots of effort to help you find exactly the right thing to read if you’re so minded. They don’t behave like the Internet and track everything you look at and then follow you around trying to sell you things based on some arbitrary profile of what people like you should be interested in.

Libraries love it when you browse aimlessly and discover books and subjects you never knew existed. They organise their books according to principles that we all vaguely understand, but they still have spaces for the unexpected and the interesting and the diversions and the complexities of everyday life, in a way that the Internet has never achieved. Libraries don’t insist on giving you a newsfeed full of opinions just like yours, and they make us all richer as a result.

Libraries are places where school kids can go to study or just hang out, and where teenagers can pick up a book and imagine the adults they want to be. They are places where children can listen to stories and adults can have the unutterable pleasure of being the people who read those stories to small children. Libraries are a place of solitude for those who want it, and company for those who need it, and a place to be when you don’t want to speak to anyone but need the reassurance of knowing you’re not alone in the world.

To state the obvious, malls and cafes and streets and our homes and our workplaces are not libraries. Libraries are unique, and vastly under-rated; it doesn’t matter whether you’re wealthy or poor or merely in-between, because they will always welcome you through their doors, and despite not having paid a cent to be there, you will always leave richer.

And it’s for these reasons we are so concerned about the fate of our Central Library.

The other un-acknowledged thing that libraries do – particularly central libraries in the hearts of cities – is that they create a sense of place. So while people point out that books can be read and stories told and daydreams be indulged in a multitude of places, we also need libraries to help create our cities. And this is what is most distressing about the city council’s decision to keep the Library closed – it is un-making our city.

Wellington is crammed between the hills and the sea, strung along a thin strip of reclaimed land, with no natural centre. That’s partly geography and partly the arbitrary decisions of the people who laid out the roads and the buildings and the railway lines. But it is what it is, and it’s the coolest little capital partly because of those constraints. And as a result, there’s no obvious place to go that says, I’m in the centre of Wellington. So in the 80s we closed a road and built Civic Square as that place.

In spite of its critics, there’ve always been a few different elements that made Civic Square work: the sheltering buildings, the presence of enough people working in those buildings to give the place some life, and the architecture of the Town Hall and the City Gallery and the Library, all cohering into an unlikely whole, linked to the sea by a bridge that is whimsy cast in concrete. And not to over-romanticise the place, it also has its share of bad design decisions and faults, from wind tunnel effects to a paving surface that could closely resemble a prison exercise yard in the wrong weather.

But still: it was the natural heart of the city, where kids could play and protesters could gather and bands could play and politicians could pronounce. The city was richer for having a Civic Square – but the closure of the Library has all but killed it.

And that is the real problem with the council’s 14-month procrastination about the fate of the Library. Because it’s a public place where anyone can go and no access cards are needed and coffees need not be purchased in order to be there, it helps put the civic in Civic Square. Granted, we can go to the City Gallery and wander around, and in the fullness of time and/or when Hell freezes over, we’ll be able to go to concerts and events in the Town Hall again. But those are occasional things, not everyday things; at least, not everyday things in the way the Library is.

And the longer the Library is closed, the less we have a sense of place for Wellington.

We need a Library – but we also need the Aotearoa equivalent of a town square. If the Library is dispersed around the town and becomes merely a utilitarian function operating out of a collection of repurposed storefronts, then the city will lose the very thing that the construction of Civic Square was meant to fix. Stand in the middle of Civic Square today and look around at the empty buildings and the scaffolding and the empty precinct, and you’ll see how little the place resembles the vibrant heart of a dynamic city.

Now, the council have said that they want to redesign Civic Square. But here’s the thing: we don’t trust them. And their track record is appalling.

The council used to be great at creating public spaces – Frank Kitts Park, the waterfront, Civic Square, Waitangi Park, Midland Park. But somewhere along the line they lost their urban design moxie, and all that’s left is endless bickering about projects that never seem to happen – yes, we’re looking at you, Frank Kitts Park 2.0. And even if progress eventually occurs, it’s years and years overdue and tens of millions of dollars over budget – the Town Hall being the poster-child for the dysfunction, although there are plenty of other contenders.

If the council was an urban design company and the last decade was their curriculum vitae, we wouldn’t employ them to redesign the local playground, let alone give them a project of the significance of Civic Square. And that’s why there’s such a huge level of distrust over the fate of the Library.

But in reality, we not only want our Central Library back; we want Civic Square back as well. And nowhere in the endless consultation and hand-wringing have we seen a single option that seems a sensible and practical and affordable way of achieving that.

So in the meantime, how about we observe the first principle of any intervention: First, do no harm. Until the council can prove that they have a plan for Civic Square that is sensible and practical and affordable and which will restore it as the town square of Wellington, then how about we do the simple thing, and just repair the Central Library and get it open again as soon as we can. (And that doesn’t mean after six more years.)