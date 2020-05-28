Police making TV appeal for help with investigation of indecent assault in Porirua

News from NZ Police

As part of the investigation into two incidents in Porirua this month, the Police Ten 7 television series will be screening an appeal for information this evening.

On Wednesday May 13 in Bothamley Park, Porirua, a woman was approached in the park by a man; she was grabbed from behind and indecently assaulted.

On Friday 8 May in the same park, another woman was approached by a man who made sexually explicit remarks to her. She ran away from him.

Police believe the two incidents involved the same man, who is described as skinny, between 180 and 190cm tall and between 18 and 22 years old. On both occasions he was wearing a green camouflage coloured jacket.

Police are seeking help to identify him or identify any other incidents of a similar nature in the area. This appeal will screen this evening (Thursday 21 May) on Police Ten 7 at 7:30pm on TVNZ 2.

