Traffic detoured after crash on motorway at Johnsonville

A one-car crash on State Highway 1 blocked the northbound right lane before the Johnsonville turnoff tonight.

Police were notified of the crash about 5:45pm.

One person was been taken to hospital in a serious condition.

The NZ Transport Agency referred to the crash as a medical event.

Two hours after the crash, it said the motorway had been closed between the off and on ramps, with northbound traffic being detoured through Johnsonville.

The northbound lanes reopened at about 8.30.

