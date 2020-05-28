Burst sewerage pipe closes Victoria Street in CBD, sewage spills into harbour

Wellington.Scoop

Victoria Street in central Wellington was closed tonight because of a burst sewerage pipe outside the Central Police Station.

Police asked the public to avoid the area, and said anyone seeking to visit the Police Station should instead call 105, or in an emergency, 111.

RNZ quoted Wellington Water spokesman Alex van Paassen as saying sewage overflowed into the harbour for a short time after the pipe burst before 6pm.

It was not yet known how big the spill was. Sucker trucks were on site to manage the flow of sewage.

Repairs will begin tomorrow morning, but it was unclear what the scale of the job would be.

No one was without flushing toilets, he said.

The Wellington City Council, quoted by the DomPost, said warning signs would be set up, telling people to stay away from the Frank Kitts Park Lagoon and the inner harbour.

