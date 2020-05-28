Te Papa “incredibly grateful” for extra $18m, to maintain operations after lockdown



Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visits Te Papa exhibition Tamatea: He Tūtakinga Tuku Iho | Legacies of Encounter with Curator Dr Rebecca Rice. Photo Jo Moore. Te Papa

News from Te Papa

At Te Papa today, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that the museum will receive an additional $18 million of Crown funding for the financial year 2020/2021. This will help maintain Te Papa’s core operations and critical infrastructure after the impacts of covid-19.

Making the announcement in the museum’s art gallery Toi Art, the Prime Minister talked about the importance of arts, culture and heritage to New Zealanders.

“Te Papa is one of those places that make us feel like we’re getting back to normal, places that are treasures for us,” Ms Ardern said. She encouraged Kiwis to get out and enjoy New Zealand’s tourist attractions and services, adding “come to Te Papa!”

Te Papa board chair Dame Fran Wilde said Te Papa was incredibly grateful for the support of government during this time. “This will enable us to re-orient our commercial activities, so we can continue to earn the revenue required to support the national museum. There are challenging times ahead, and this puts us in a position to meet those challenges.”



Taharakau Stewart from Te Papa’s iwi in residence Rongowhakaata leads the karakia at Te Papa. Photo Jo Moore

The museum re-opened today after a 68 day closure. A karakia cleared the way for visitors to re-enter. Te Papa staff were joined by representatives of mana whenua and the museum’s iwi in residence Rongowhakaata. The museum’s flags were raised, and those who had lost their lives to covid-19 were acknowledged.

Te Papa’s Tumu Whakarae | Chief Executive Courtney Johnston said she is thrilled to welcome people back to Te Papa.

“We know how significant this moment is. We are making history just by living in this time, and we are delighted to have New Zealanders back at our place.”

Visitors started arriving at Te Papa before the doors opened at 10am.