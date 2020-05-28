More smokefree spaces in Lower Hutt

Press Release – Hutt City Council

In the lead up to World Smokefree Day, the number of people who do not smoke is at an all-time high. Smokefree public places make it easier for smokers to quit and stay smokefree while reducing the visibility of smoking to young people, making it less normal.

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry says “I am proud of the Council’s work towards creating a Smokefree Hutt Valley. We took up the challenge and created smokefree places so we can support our community to lead healthier lives, and help raise a smokefree generation.”

“The collective effort, and the high level of support from across our communities to have smokefree environments is all part of what makes Lower Hutt the best place in New Zealand to grow up, raise a family and thrive,” Mayor Barry says.

Jo Miller Hutt City Council’s Chief Executive and Chair of Healthy Families Hutt Valley’s Strategic Leadership Group says it’s heartening to be part of the joint effort towards Smokefree Aotearoa 2025.

“In the lead up to World Smokfree Day it’s very timely to reflect on our achievements as a city and celebrate with community leaders, businesses, workplaces, health organisations and the community who are all working together, to create smokefree places across our city,” says Jo Miller.

Recently released statistics show that 86% of people who live in Lower Hutt don’t smoke and that more than 63% have never smoked.

As part of the celebrations for World Smokefree Day, Healthy Families Hutt Valley is sharing a video looking back at the journey we have all made towards a Smokefree Hutt Valley.

Hutt City Council’s first smokefree policy was introduced in 2009. With strong community support, Council has progressively strengthened the policy to now be one of the most extensive in New Zealand.

To mark World Smokefree Day, Hutt City Council is installing smoke free signs in Wainuiomata and Stokes Valley to continue raising awareness of smokefree suburban centres across Lower Hutt. Scott Court in Stokes Valley became Lower Hutt’s first smokefree suburban shopping centre. Shortly after in 2018, Council endorsed the recommendation from the Wainuiomata Community Board and designated Queen Street in Wainuiomata as smokefree.

Support is available to those who would like to quit. You can contact the Regional Stop Smoking Service Tākiri Mai te Ata on 0800 926 257 or Quitline on 0800 778 778.

To access the latest smokefree statistics please visit the national Tobacco Control Data Repository at https://tcdata.org.nz/

