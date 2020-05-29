$120,000 from council to help restrengthening of Sacred Heart Cathedral

News from Wellington City Council

Wellington’s Mayor and Councillors voted unanimously this week to contribute an urgent $120,000 grant towards the strengthening of the Sacred Heart Catholic Cathedral in Hill Street, Thorndon.

The one-off ‘out of round’ contribution from the Council’s Built Heritage Incentive Fund was granted to help continue the $3.3 million strengthening of the landmark building and allow it to be reopened. The project had been jeopardised by the withdrawal of other funding for the project due to the economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mayor Andy Foster, who seconded the funding proposal, describes the 119-year-old cathedral as one of the four or five most important landmark buildings in the city that still need strengthening and are eligible for the fund.

He also urged the Government to seriously consider coming to the party – given the Catholic parish has applied for a share of the Government’s post-pandemic funding for ‘shovel-ready’ project.

“This is definitely a shovel-ready project – and jobs are involved. This is not only about securing the future of one of our landmark buildings, it’s about keeping Wellingtonians working.”

The cathedral was closed in July 2018 after it was found to not meet minimum seismic strengthening requirements. The Council has already contributed $25,000 to fund temporary strengthening of the roof.

Councillor Iona Pannett, who holds the Council’s Building Resilience and Heritage portfolio, moved the funding proposal. She said the cathedral is one of only seven basilicas in New Zealand. It is noted for its excellent acoustics and its use as a public venue for concerts and recitals.

Cr Pannett added that it is important that the Council is able to invest in important projects around the city, even in tough times.

“This is a well thought-out project and I am glad to see that the parish intends to base-isolate the building.

“Every building that comes off our quake-prone building list makes the city safer.”

