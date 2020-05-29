Afternoon traffic delayed from Waikanae to Levin

Wellington.Scoop

Traffic heading north out of Wellington for the long weekend faced long delays for more than four hours this afternoon.

At 2.30pm, there was congestion between Peka Peka and Levin.

Things had got worse by 4pm, when the Transport Agency said there was congestion from Waikanae Beach to Levin.

As usual, it handed out useless advice: “Please avoid the area or delay your journey.” No consolation for everyone already in the queues.

Then at 5.25pm: Traffic heading north on SH1 remains congested but is easing between Waikanae Beach and Levin. Queues are back to Smithfield Rd.

And at 6.20: Traffic heading north continues to ease between Waikanae Beach and Levin, with queues back to the Peka Peka overbridge.