Identity unknown: man in intensive care after being hit by car on Newtown street

News from NZ Police

Police are seeking help to identify a man who is a patient at Wellington Hospital. He was a pedestrian who was involved in a single-vehicle collision near Riddiford Street in Newtown around 8pm on Friday.

The driver of the vehicle has been spoken to and is cooperating with Police.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries and was unconscious for several days before regaining consciousness early today. No proof of identification was found on him.

He is recovering in the ICU department and while reported to be stable, he’s experiencing trouble remembering personal details.

He’s Caucasian, in his 40s with tanned skinned, dark hair and beard, 5’7 in height and of medium build.

Police and Wellington Hospital would welcome assistance from anyone who may recognise the man from the descriptions. Anyone with information that can assist is asked to call Police on 105 quoting file number 200531/9818.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url