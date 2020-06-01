Two killed in glider crash near Taupō; post mortem in Wellington tomorrow

News from NZ Police

The bodies of two people killed in a glider crash at Mt Tauhara yesterday have today been recovered. They will be brought to Wellington, where post mortems will take place tomorrow.

As formal identification is yet to take place, police will not be releasing any details regarding the deceased at this stage.

The circumstances of the crash will be investigated by the Transport Accident Investigation Commission.

Earlier report from RNZ

Helicopters with specialist teams are today flying to the site of a fatal glider crash near Taupō. Two people were killed when the glider came down at Mt Tauhara yesterday afternoon.

Weather permitting, the bodies will be removed today.

Due to darkness, rain and the difficulty of the location, it was not possible to remove the bodies last night.

The Tauhara Mountain Trust has placed a rahui on the mountain.

Taupō Gliding Club confirmed the people killed were a pilot and a passenger. Its president, Tim Norman, said members were devastated.

“He was a friend and colleague, and we’re a tight-knit community, and we were very upset to learn he had a passenger with him,” he said.

“Our hearts go out to them and their family.”

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission is leading the investigation into the crash.