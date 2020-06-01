Plan for “expedited” decisions to save the Central Library

Wellington.Scoop

A number of new recommendations to speed-up decision-making on the Central Library building are to be considered by the Wellington City Council at its meeting on Wednesday. The proposals aim to enable the council to make a final decision on the Library before the end of the year.

The recommendations are now on the council website, with the statement that council staff are of the opinion that the proposed process is robust and defendable, and meets the requirements of the Local Government Act.

One of the proposals would ensure that finance for the building would be available in the 2022 financial year.

The document acknowledges “a desire from councillors and the community to expedite a decision on the Central Library building, (including the accommodation of central library services), and undertake the required construction work as soon as is possible.”

The council reports:

In the updated recommendations worked on by Chief Executive Barbara McKerrow and her team since last week’s decision to postpone the debate, one proposal is to spend $2 million to fast-track design options. It is recommended that this additional capital expenditure be included in the 2020-21 Annual Plan to advance design on the library building in order to speed up decision-making and the implementation of an agreed solution. It is also proposed that that $1.1 million of operational expenditure already allocated in the Annual Plan for Te Ngākau Civic Precinct design and consultancy will be used in part to produce designs for the library building and improved connections with Civic Square. The updated recommendations propose an ‘expedited’ decision-making process including consideration of community views and other legal requirements under the Local Government Act. The process would allow for a preferred solution to be determined later in the year with funding to be incorporated in the 2021-31 Long-term Plan.

The council paper also states, cautiously:

This work, applied to the current library building, does not presuppose any particular outcomes from the public engagement or decision making process. If an accommodation solution is chosen that does not involve the current building, most of this design work will not be applicable. However, in the opinion of officers, advancing the design work at this time represents a marginal cost risk with respect to the entire project and the potential upside will speed up overall project timeframes if the current building is retained in some form.

The Central Library has been closed since March 2019. It is not earthquake-damaged; however other buildings of similar construction were badly damaged in the Seddon and Kaikoura quakes. The library was re-assessed after a change to the Government’s seismic performance assessment criteria guidelines for buildings. A decision was made to close the building, including the public car park and the footpath around the library, due to potential risk to the thousands of people who used the building every day.