1000 at ‘Black Lives Matter’ rally in grounds of Parliament

Wellington.Scoop

In Wellington tonight, more than 1000 people attended a Black Lives Matter vigil in protest against the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and to remember others who have been killed by the police.



Organisers welcomed people into Parliament grounds with hand sanitiser and messages about social distancing.

There were also rallies in Auckland and Christchurch. The Auckland protestors marched down Queen Street to a gathering in Aotea Square.

In the United States, protests continued for a sixth night, in thirty cities.