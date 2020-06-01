1000 at ‘Black Lives Matter’ rally in grounds of Parliament
In Wellington tonight, more than 1000 people attended a Black Lives Matter vigil in protest against the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and to remember others who have been killed by the police.
Organisers welcomed people into Parliament grounds with hand sanitiser and messages about social distancing.
DomPost: Wellington crowd hears list of names of people killed by US police
There were also rallies in Auckland and Christchurch. The Auckland protestors marched down Queen Street to a gathering in Aotea Square.
In the United States, protests continued for a sixth night, in thirty cities.
Lucky there were only 500 people in wellington making a mockery of the level 2 rules. How much social distancing covid app tracing was done? George F was terribly treated but surely the people who attended and organised this gathering need their heads read about what the level 2 rules mean.
Why are the organizers of the protests, which appear to have violated the Level 2 regulations, not being prosecuted? This is a matter of strong public interest whether you are sympathetic to the protests or not.
So many of our population have done it tough and stuck to the Covid 19 rules in a very noble display of a united and focussed community. So well have the vast majority performed it looks like we may be on top of the threat. Then these people ignore the level 2 rules and do what they like. Might be a just cause, but valuing and preserving lives in our country is of immense importance and to disregard that l’m afraid is inexcusable.