Police looking for Tarryn O’Sullivan – but if you see him, don’t approach him

Wellington Police are seeking 33-year-old Tarryn O’Sullivan, who has two warrants for arrest.

Since this photo was taken, O’Sullivan has shorter hair and a distinctive fist tattoo on his left cheek.

He should not be approached.

If you see him or have any information on his whereabouts, please call Police on 105, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

