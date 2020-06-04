Trains on Kapiti line delayed by signals fault

Wellington.Scoop

Train services on the Kapiti line are “significantly delayed” this morning because of a signals fault on the line. KiwiRail are working to fix the fault. Some services are delayed up to 35 minutes.

The problem comes two days after similar issues on the Hutt Valley line, caused by a damaged signalling power supply cable, the last of its kind in the Wellington region, which was due to be replaced with modern, updated cabling as part of the Wellington Metro upgrade project.

KPL: The 11:40am svc from WAIK to WELL will be replaced by bus due to signal faults — Metlink Wellington (@metlinkwgtn) June 3, 2020

At 11.10, Metlink said more train services would be replaced by buses.

Metlink advise: What is a signal fault?

A signal relays information to the train driver on the state of the line ahead. These are red, yellow and green lights which provide direction on speed or tell the driver to stop. If a signal stops working the train staff follow procedures to safely pass. The driver may have to contact the control centre and get the okay to proceed. The train is also likely to travel slower through the area controlled by the signal as an additional safety measure. If a driver passes a stop signal it is a serious safety breach. The service is halted while the driver is replaced and an investigation is conducted.