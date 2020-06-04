Wellington Scoop
Air NZ increasing domestic flights in July and August

June 4, 2020Business, Latest Headlines, PressRelease

Press Release – Air New Zealand
Air New Zealand has today released its domestic schedule for July and August. The airline plans to operate around 55 percent of its usual domestic capacity (compared to pre-COVID-19 levels) during July and August.

Since the start of Alert Level 2 the airline has been flying to the majority of the domestic ports it serviced pre-COVID-19, albeit with reduced frequencies. Its Timaru-Wellington and Taupo-Auckland routes resume this coming Monday.

Air New Zealand General Manager Networks Scott Carr says the airline continues to further build its domestic schedule.

“We’ve been encouraged by demand from leisure travellers recently and we’re also expecting demand for business travel to continue to build. As a result, we have been working to add more flying to our domestic schedule from next month and this includes additional services for the July school holidays.

“From next month, we’ll resume our Invercargill-Auckland A320 jet service which will operate four return services a week and we’ll also resume operating our Invercargill-Wellington, Christchurch-Rotorua and Christchurch-New Plymouth routes. These routes will add further direct connections for customers travelling between the North and South Islands.”

The airline will operate the following return services in July and August –

Auckland to/from:

Destination   Weekly returns   Aircraft type  
Blenheim   16   Q300  
Christchurch   59   A320  
Dunedin   13   A320  
Gisborne   23   Q300  
Invercargill   4   A320  
Kerikeri   16   Q300  
Napier   36   ATR/Q300  
Nelson   32   ATR/Q300  
New Plymouth   25   ATR/Q300  
Palmerston North   37   ATR  
Rotorua   10   Q300  
Tauranga   28   ATR/Q300  
Taupo   9   Q300  
Wellington   64   A320  
Whangarei   17   Q300  
Queenstown   47   A320  

Wellington to/from:

Destination Weekly returns Aircraft type
Blenheim 17 Q300
Dunedin 19 A320/ATR
Gisborne 11 Q300
Hamilton 27 ATR/Q300
Invercargill 7 Q300
Napier 16 ATR
Nelson 33 ATR/Q300
New Plymouth 16 ATR/Q300
Rotorua 16 ATR/Q300
Tauranga 22 ATR/Q300
Timaru 9 Q300
Queenstown 19 A320/ATR

Christchurch to/from:

Destination Weekly returns Aircraft type
Dunedin 25 ATR
Hokitika 9 Q300
Hamilton 15 ATR
Invercargill 20 ATR
Napier 15 ATR/Q300
Nelson 25 Q300
New Plymouth 7 Q300
Palmerston North 19 ATR
Rotorua 7 Q300
Tauranga 10 Q300
Wellington 66 A320/ATR/Q300
Queenstown 18 A320/ATR

Flights will be progressively available to book over the coming days at www.airnewzealand.co.nz. Additional frequencies will continue to be reintroduced as demand permits.

The airline will notify any affected customers in the coming days. Air New Zealand’s dedicated COVID-19 information hub is being updated continuously and customers should check this first, before calling the airline’s contact centre.

