Air NZ increasing domestic flights in July and August

Air New Zealand has today released its domestic schedule for July and August. The airline plans to operate around 55 percent of its usual domestic capacity (compared to pre-COVID-19 levels) during July and August.

Since the start of Alert Level 2 the airline has been flying to the majority of the domestic ports it serviced pre-COVID-19, albeit with reduced frequencies. Its Timaru-Wellington and Taupo-Auckland routes resume this coming Monday.

Air New Zealand General Manager Networks Scott Carr says the airline continues to further build its domestic schedule.

“We’ve been encouraged by demand from leisure travellers recently and we’re also expecting demand for business travel to continue to build. As a result, we have been working to add more flying to our domestic schedule from next month and this includes additional services for the July school holidays.

“From next month, we’ll resume our Invercargill-Auckland A320 jet service which will operate four return services a week and we’ll also resume operating our Invercargill-Wellington, Christchurch-Rotorua and Christchurch-New Plymouth routes. These routes will add further direct connections for customers travelling between the North and South Islands.”

The airline will operate the following return services in July and August –

Auckland to/from:

Destination Weekly returns Aircraft type Blenheim 16 Q300 Christchurch 59 A320 Dunedin 13 A320 Gisborne 23 Q300 Invercargill 4 A320 Kerikeri 16 Q300 Napier 36 ATR/Q300 Nelson 32 ATR/Q300 New Plymouth 25 ATR/Q300 Palmerston North 37 ATR Rotorua 10 Q300 Tauranga 28 ATR/Q300 Taupo 9 Q300 Wellington 64 A320 Whangarei 17 Q300 Queenstown 47 A320

Wellington to/from:

Destination Weekly returns Aircraft type Blenheim 17 Q300 Dunedin 19 A320/ATR Gisborne 11 Q300 Hamilton 27 ATR/Q300 Invercargill 7 Q300 Napier 16 ATR Nelson 33 ATR/Q300 New Plymouth 16 ATR/Q300 Rotorua 16 ATR/Q300 Tauranga 22 ATR/Q300 Timaru 9 Q300 Queenstown 19 A320/ATR

Christchurch to/from:

Destination Weekly returns Aircraft type Dunedin 25 ATR Hokitika 9 Q300 Hamilton 15 ATR Invercargill 20 ATR Napier 15 ATR/Q300 Nelson 25 Q300 New Plymouth 7 Q300 Palmerston North 19 ATR Rotorua 7 Q300 Tauranga 10 Q300 Wellington 66 A320/ATR/Q300 Queenstown 18 A320/ATR

Flights will be progressively available to book over the coming days at www.airnewzealand.co.nz. Additional frequencies will continue to be reintroduced as demand permits.

The airline will notify any affected customers in the coming days. Air New Zealand’s dedicated COVID-19 information hub is being updated continuously and customers should check this first, before calling the airline’s contact centre.

