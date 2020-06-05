After police searches, three men charged with drug dealing and firearms offences

News from NZ Police

Wellington Police restrained a firearm and drugs after two search warrants were conducted in Lower Hutt yesterday. One was at a residential address in Wainuiomata, the other at a commercial address in Hutt Park Road.

Three men were arrested and charged with firearm and drug dealing offences, and are due to appear in Hutt Valley District Court today.

“Gang members, drugs and firearms are a dangerous mix that creates a risk to everyone,” Wellington District CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Sears says. “There is no place in our communities for illegal possession of firearms and drugs, and Police will continue to target violent gang members.

“Information from the public is vital to our success, and we are always keen to hear from anyone who has information that may assist our investigations.”

Anyone wanting to share information with Police can do so by contacting Police on 105, or confidentially by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

