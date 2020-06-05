$20,000 for Hutt community resilience

Press Release – Hutt City Council

The Hutt City Council’s Community Resilience Fund has granted over $20,000 towards community initiatives since being established in April.

The $100,000 Fund was set up to support community resilience during the COVID-19 Alert Level 4 stage and ensuing recovery periods. Eligible community groups are able to receive up to $2000 in order to aid community resilience and wellbeing initiatives in Lower Hutt.

Since then, the Council has also agreed to allocate an additional $30,000 to the Fund to help sport and recreation groups as they aim to get up and running again.

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry says this is a positive milestone for the Fund and highlights the important work community groups are doing in the local community.

“In March we agreed to establish the Community Resilience Fund as part of our initial response to COVID-19. As a Council we knew it would be a tough and challenging time for our community during Alert Level 4 and the following recovery period, and saw an opportunity to support local solutions to enhance resilience,” Campbell Barry said.

“To date, the funding has been provided to purchase equipment for groups to store and package food, to keep people connected through services, and to buy tech items to allow health clinics to offer virtual consultations.



Manager of Pomare Taita Community House, Ashleigh Roil with the chest freezer brought from the Communinty Resilience Fund

Campbell Barry says it is not too late for community groups to apply for funding.

“I encourage groups and organisations to apply for the Community Resilience Fund. Our Council is eager to support and build resilience in our communities through the COVID-19 recovery period.

Applications for the fund are still open. To check eligibility and to apply, visit: http://www.huttcity.govt.nz/resiliencefund

A full list of successful applications can be found on the Hutt City Council website: http://www.huttcity.govt.nz/Services/Funding/community-resilience-fund/successful-applicants/

