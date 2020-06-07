Grandchildren and grandmother killed when vehicle plunges into farm pond

Wellington.Scoop

Three members of a well-known farming family were killed when a car plunged into a farm pond near Raetihi this morning.

The DomPost reports that those who died were two children and their grandmother.

RNZ reports that the three people trapped in the vehicle were dead when it was recovered from the pond. A fourth person, an elderly man, was flown to Whanganui Hospital in a moderate condition. RNZ understands he is the grandfather of the two children.

Emergency services were called about 11am to the rural property near the small town – about 60km north of Whanganui and 10km west of Ohakune.

Police have provided few details of what occurred, but WorkSafe has been notified.

Ruapehu District Mayor Don Cameron said the deaths were a tragedy for the community. He says he knew the family, as did many others in the district.