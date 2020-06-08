Cabinet to make Level One decision today

Report from RNZ

Cabinet will decide today whether to make the move to alert level 1. New Zealand yesterday marked its 16th day in a row without any new cases.

Cabinet’s deliberations on whether to move to level 1 have been brought forward following better-than-expected case numbers and calls from Labour’s coalition partner New Zealand First.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson has said he is as “keen as anyone” to move to level 1 – but Cabinet’s decision will be informed by the latest advice.

Under alert level 1 there will still be strict controls on the border, but all current rules and restrictions on businesses and services will be “essentially lifted”, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said.

Physical distancing measures will be “encouraged” rather than required under alert level 1 and gatherings of any size will be able to take place.

However, people must still adhere to public health measures such as hand washing, staying at home if sick and getting tested for Covid-19 if they show any cold or flu symptoms.

Intensive testing for Covid-19 would continue to take place and contact tracing efforts would remain.

Dependant on Cabinet’s decision, Wednesday is the earliest that a move to alert level 1 would go ahead.