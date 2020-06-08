From tomorrow: no more distancing on trains

News from Metlink

Physical distancing will no longer be required on board rail services from Tuesday.

Stickers are in the process of being removed. However this will take some time. Please ignore the seat allocation stickers from Tuesday.

Fares will return from Wednesday 1 July. Monthly and 10-trip train tickets will be for sale from train stations and ticket windows from Monday 22 June.

A rail monthly pass or 10-trip ticket is a good way to save money.

We ask that you still make note of the services that you have traveled on for tracing purposes.