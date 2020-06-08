Tip shop and Sunday market reopening, church bells to ring for level one

News from WCC

The Wellington City Council’s services and facilities will return to normal operations with contact tracing where necessary as the country moves to Alert Level 1 tomorrow.

Alert Level 1 means most restrictions are lifted so everyone can return to the new normal work, school and play – and the Council is ready for it says Mayor Andy Foster.

“Our collective efforts mean we can resume an essentially normal life – getting out and about, visiting friends and whānau, supporting local businesses, enjoying sports and recreation, going back to the office, and travelling domestically.

“But we have to remember we remain in a global pandemic, and we are still required to maintain good hygiene processes and keep track of our actions for contact tracing, so use QR codes and paper based systems where required, and stay home if you’re not feeling well.

“We know Wellingtonians care a lot about recycling, repurposing and pre-loved items so will be very happy to hear the Tip Shop will be back up and running in Level 1 this week – one person’s trash is another person’s treasure, but stagger your visits where possible so the team isn’t overwhelmed with donated items.

“The Harbourside Market is to return to the waterfront this Sunday. This is as much a place to get the groceries each week, as it is a social activity and community hub.

“To celebrate Level 1 tomorrow, some churches in the Capital will ring their bells at 12.30pm for 10 minutes – and we’ll also be lighting up the Michael Fowler Centre green to mark this occasion.”

Key facilities and services at Level 1:

Waste operations

· The bulk Recycling Centre will return to normal operations at Level 1

· The Tip Shop will reopen on Thursday with contact tracing and some restrictions on donated items in place

· No textiles accepted at the Tip Shop or the Recycling Centre as they are hard to clean – this will be reviewed at a later date

Pool, gyms and recreation centre

· For information about swimming lessons, recreation centres and ClubActive gyms, please visit the website for details about Level 1 hours, programmes and facilities.

· Single lane swimming will resume

· SwimWell classes will be returning to normal from Thursday

· Saunas, steam rooms and toddler pools will resume operations in a staggered order

· ClubActive Gyms and fitness programmes will resume normal operations

· ASB Sports Centre will resume normal operations from tomorrow

· Cash will be accepted at all facilities from Wednesday

· Toddler and senior specific classes will recommence over the next week

Libraries

· Normal hours resume at all libraries on Monday 15 June

· Programmes to be rolled out over the next fortnight

Harbourside Market

· Harbourside Market will reopen on Sunday with most vendors on site