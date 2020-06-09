Pedestrian seriously injured, hit by car outside Petone railway station

Wellington.Scoop

A pedestrian was seriously injured when hit by a car in Petone this morning.

It happaned at about 6.15 near the intersection of the Hutt Road and Jackson Street, outside the Petone railway station.

Police and an ambulance were at the scene.

The road was closed at the intersection, with drivers asked to take alternate routes, such as through Cuba Street.

Due to a serious crash near the Jackson St/Hutt Rd intersection in Petone, southbound traffic is expected to be busier on SH2 this morning during peak. Please plan ahead and allow extra time for your journey. ^EH pic.twitter.com/yqJQRZKIM9 — NZTA Wellington (@NZTAWgtn) June 8, 2020



