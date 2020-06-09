Wellington Scoop
Pedestrian seriously injured, hit by car outside Petone railway station

A pedestrian was seriously injured when hit by a car in Petone this morning.

It happaned at about 6.15 near the intersection of the Hutt Road and Jackson Street, outside the Petone railway station.

Police and an ambulance were at the scene.

The road was closed at the intersection, with drivers asked to take alternate routes, such as through Cuba Street.


