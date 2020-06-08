Ridley Scott classic on the Embassy screen this weekend

Wellington.Scoop

Big screen movies will return to Wellington this weekend when the Embassy reopens with two screenings of Ridley Scott’s ‘BladeRunner – the Final Cut.”

The spectacular movie, starring Harrison Ford, was first released in 1982, in a version controlled by studio executives who gave it a happy ending. According to Vox, this undercut Scott’s intention to leave much about the film ambiguous, both philosophically and narratively.

In 1992 a “director’s cut” was released, supervised by Scott but edited by a film preservationist. It restored the ambiguous ending, but (again according to Vox) Scott eventually voiced his dissatisfaction with the director’s cut, too — when it was being edited, he was working on Thelma and Louise, and he felt he didn’t give it proper supervision.

Then, as Vox reports:

In 2007, a “final cut” was released in theaters. It is the true “director’s” cut — Scott supervised it completely — but that name was already taken. A longer version of the unicorn dream appears in this version, some extra-violent scenes that had only appeared in the international theatrical release were reinserted, and the whole movie was restored and digitally remastered to feel like new. The final cut is the only version of Blade Runner over which Scott had full control, so it best represents his original vision for the film.

This is the version that will be screening on the Embassy’s giant screen on Friday and Saturday.

The Embassy has not yet announced what other films it will be scheduling.

However the Wellington Film Society has confirmed that it will resume its Monday night screenings at the Embassy on June 22.

And though the NZ International Film Festival has announced that its programme will be online this year, reports indicate that it may be preparing to have a limited number of festival screenings at the Embassy next month.

RNZ reports:

This year the New Zealand International Film Festival has gone online, a decision made before lockdown, in a do-it-or-lose-it scenario. New festival director Marten Rabarts says it takes a whole year to set up a festival and there’s no way they could anticipate, with all the unknowns over Covid, what would be happening by this June/July. However they will be looking at some limited showings in cinema now but “we can’t possibly, in four and a half, five weeks, flip everything and suddenly go back into cinemas. It’s just a great machine of organisation, accessing rights, booking films, inviting them …. It’s an incredibly complex process. We had to make a decision which way we would go. It was either cancel the festival for 2020 or go online.”

Rabarts says the NZIFF is the largest cultural event in the country and brings light to the gloomy months of winter. They didn’t want to leave a gap in 2020.

On the plus side, the festival is now accessible to anyone who has a broadband connection.

Also online for the first time, the DocEdge film festival begins its annual season on Friday.